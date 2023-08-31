NPR Restructuring Internal Departments Into New Content Division

According to an internal memo from NPR President and CEO John Lansing, the broadcaster is consolidating its News and Programming units into a single Content Division. Effective September 11, this newly formed division will involve over 600 employees and aims to streamline NPR’s editorial and content operations across various platforms, including broadcast, podcast, and digital.

In accordance with the changes, Edith Chapin has been appointed as the interim Chief Content Officer to oversee this transition. The CCO will be responsible for NPR’s editorial output and business operations related to content. Chapin will be supported by an existing team of leaders, some of whom will see changes or expansions in their roles. Anya Grundmann will assist with the transition until the end of the year.

Several key positions will report directly to the CCO in the new structure. These include Vice President roles for Cultural Programming, Visuals & Music, Content Operations, and Content Business Strategy & Operations, along with Senior Directors and Managing Editors.

Lansing emphasized that the reorganization will not result in any changes to staff numbers. He noted that while the media landscape is evolving, the value of NPR’s work and its network remains crucial. He finishes by saying, “This new structure will ensure we’re more united than ever in our efforts to strengthen our network and succeed in our mission to reach our current and future audiences wherever they consume NPR content.”