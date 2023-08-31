Biotech Podcast ‘First In Human’ Getting Its Second Season

Clinical trial manager Vial is set to launch Season 2 of its biotech podcast, First in Human. The new season premieres on September 5 with weekly episodes. and promises a robust lineup of weekly episodes.

First in Human delves into compelling topics within the biotech sector, featuring interviews with industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors. This season will explore the breakthroughs and challenges that propel the biotechnology industry, featuring prominent guests like ONL Therapeutics CEO David Esposito, ProteinQure co-founder Lucas Siow, and LatchBio founder Alfredo Andere.

Vial Director of Events and Public Relations Catie Neel stated, “The response to our debut season was overwhelming, and we are committed to continuing to provide our audience with engaging and thought-provoking content that highlights the incredible advancements happening in the biotech industry.”

Transcripts for all First in Human episodes will also be accessible on Vial’s podcast page.