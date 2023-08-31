90210’s Gabrielle Carteris Premieres Podcast ‘The Murder Years’

iHeartMedia and Aliza Rosen’s AYR Media premiered a new scripted drama podcast, The Murder Years. The eight-episode series features 90210 actress Gabrielle Carteris in the role of Nancy Clark.

Carteris delves into a series of murders that occurred during her character’s high school years in the 1980s. While some people in the town dismissed these events as bad luck, others believed they were connected to an ancient curse. Now, 40 years later, the former students are forced to confront their past as a fresh wave of strange and violent deaths grip the town, hinting at the curse’s return.

New episodes of The Murder Years will be available every Thursday.