Women to Watch: Heather Collins; Mix 94.1, Las Vegas

(By Charese Frugé) Heather Collins is currently Assistant Brand Manager and Afternoon Host on Mix 94.1 (KMXB) in Las Vegas. She also does Nights on 99.1 The Mix in Milwaukee, plus Middays on The New 96.5 in Philly and Alice 105.9 in Denver.

She also happens to be a “Unicorn!” That’s according to anyone who meets her and finds out she was born and raised in Las Vegas. “That’s the response I get every time,” she says. “I do feel like being born and raised in Vegas is becoming more of the norm though. Vegas has a big heart, and the residents really support each other. Vegas is not just ‘Sin City,’ it’s family, it’s sports, it’s a community. But don’t get me wrong, I will go out and party on the weekend on the most famous party boulevard in the country!”

As for her daily schedule, “I get into work around noon, prep for 1/2 hour then start tracking away. I hit Milwaukee’s show first, then try and bust out Philly and Alice before my afternoon shift on Mix 94.1. If not, I finish up with Mix work and voice track the rest once I’m off the air.”

“I started radio back when I was 20 years old. I was the intern photographer for CBS Radio, and I loved it! After hanging around all the events I was asked if I ever wanted to be on air and the rest is history. I went from weekends on Mix 94.1, to nights, and middays for nine years and recently moved to afternoons. I did every job in the building: Photog, promotions, on air on X107.5 KXTE (Alternative), imagining, and so on. Radio is the only thing I know, and I’m so blessed for the career it has given me!”

Collins has been with the station and in the business for 14 years now. “I feel like the one thing I miss most about radio when I started is the people. The buildings used to be alive and full of personalities. While I get to be on in so many markets which was always the dream, I do miss the live and local part of radio. That’s why I try so hard with my markets to visit, follow all the news stations, and keep up to date with what’s going on.”

Mix 94.1, KMXB Las Vegas is the lifestyle station in the market. All their prime shifts are still live and local. The station and format (Hot AC) have been around for over 25 years. It plays a HUGE role in the community. “We have an event called ‘4 Corners Food Drive’ that I love,” says Collins. “We collect money and food donations across the city over 4 days to make a difference for local Vegas food banks. It’s been around for almost as long as the station has and not only do members of the community come by to support the event, but Las Vegas Strip celebrities show up to make major donations as well.”

Las Vegas is such a unique market. So many major events happen in the city. “I mean we just had the Super Bowl, and the city was buzzzzzing from that,” says Collins. “Honestly, every other market should be so jelli and wanna work in Vegas. It’s the best city to live in and do radio in. Events and fun every night of the week! Also, I once hung out in a hotel room with Demi, Nick Jonas, and Wiz. That was wild! And when the celebrities come to Vegas they ‘party’ and somehow I’ve been lucky to be a part of those parties a couple of times.”

Collins’ other markets are quite different from the vibe of Vegas, but she knows how to prep for them. “I follow a lot of news stations in those markets on social media. I feel like it really helps me keep local. Also, all my PDs are great and give me great resources. I do also take it down 3 levels on air in those markets. Unlike in Vegas where I’m unhinged!”

Collins just recently created a new Insta account @raisedinvegas that has taken off. “I started this account after seeing a bunch of influencers in town acting like they knew Vegas and I was like ‘whoa whoa whoa. No!’ I wanted to post things from my perspective of being born and raised in Las Vegas and it took off! I gained 160,000 followers within six months. It’s all about my favorite local spots, trauma from being raised here, and how much locals hate orange cones (every street in Vegas is under construction right now).”

I happen to know that Collins gets recognized more from the Insta account than from being on the radio in Vegas for 14 years as I was in an elevator with her inside The Venetian a few weeks ago and some random guy asked her, ‘Are you Heather?’ It turns out the two began reminiscing about how much they both miss Wet-N-Wild, an old water park that was around when they were growing up, “But Seriously,” Collins adds, “I love going to local places and supporting them on my @raisedinvegas channel.”

With the way the industry (and the world) is headed, I had to get Collins’ thoughts on the use of AI in the business. “It’s going to ruin it!” She says. “I hate that whole AI Ashley stunt they pulled! You need real humans with personality and an opinion! AI will never beat real!”

As far as her immediate future, Collins is pretty content with where she is right now. “I’m pretty chill with chilling out. My social media career is killing it, I’m loving all the markets I’m in. I’m so happy right now! I haven’t thought about the future for a minute and sometimes that’s a good feeling.”

Her advice for Women who want to get on the radar with big companies and voice track: “It’s who you know. I’ve said this from day one, radio is about who you know, and being kind to every single person you meet. You never know when someone who is the voice tracker on your station will soon become the PD of another one. Be kind, work hard! Put your name in for everything!”

Collins’ advice for surviving the heat in Vegas: “Stay Inside!”

Follow Heather Collins on Instagram @radioheather and @raisedinvegas.

Charese Frugé is an award-winning Content, Broadcast, and Marketing executive with over 20 years of experience in markets like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas. As the owner of MC Media, she works with radio brands and individual talents, especially young women, helping them grow their brands and negotiate on their own behalf. Find her at @MCMediaOnline. See more Women to Watch here.