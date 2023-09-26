New York Public Radio To Layoff Dozens As Revenue Lags

New York Public Radio, the parent entity of WNYC, classical music station WQXR, and news site Gothamist, announced plans to trim its workforce by approximately 12%. LaFontaine Oliver, New York Public Radio’s President and CEO, cited a drastic downturn in the advertising market as the key reason behind the decision.

The nonprofit currently employs around 340 people on a full-time and part-time basis. Oliver revealed that affected staff will be notified next week but refrained from specifying which departments will bear the brunt of the reductions. He assured, however, that the organization will maintain its commitment to journalism and music.

The company also plans to eliminate the majority of its open positions. This might also include the position of Chief Content Officer, which was vacated by Andrew Golis earlier in September. Golis’ duties were split between Senior Vice Presidents Kenya Young and Audrey Cooper, along with WNYC Program Director Jacqueline Cincotta.

This move, similar to what’s been happening all year at larger public broadcast companies like NPR, comes at a time when public radio is grappling with shifts in audience behavior and economic headwinds.