Longtime Buffalo Radio Host Tom Donahue To Retire

Tom Donahue is set to host his final morning show on Big WECK (WECK-AM) this Friday, September 29th, marking the end of an illustrious 55-year career in Buffalo radio. Donahue has been the morning show host at BIG WECK for the last 15 years.

Over the decades, Donahue has worked at several Buffalo stations, including KB Radio 1520, WGR 550, WYSL 1400, WKSE 98.5, WNUC 107.7, WHTT 104.1, and WLKK 107.7. His roles have varied, from on-air personality and news anchor to program director and production director. He also hosted the popular Original Saturday Night All-Request Oldies Show on WKBW radio from 1981 to 1986.

In addition to his on-air roles, Donahue has been an Associate Professor in the Communication Department at Buffalo State University for over 35 years. There, he mentored professionals like Tom Calderone, Dave McKinley, Claudine Ewing, and many others.

Big WECK owner Buddy Shula praised Donahue, saying, “Tom is a throwback to when broadcasters would do anything and everything just to be in the business of broadcasting. That is not a learned skill. It’s in your DNA. Either you have it, or you don’t. Tom always has. He is a statesman for the radio industry, hard-working, professional, and always a gentleman.”

PD John “JP” Piccillo commented, “Tom is one of the Buffalo legends I listened to in my teenage years. Fifty years later, it’s a privilege to call him a colleague and a friend. He will always be a member of our BIG WECK family. Friday morning will be very bittersweet.”

As for Donahue, he’s looking forward to a more relaxed schedule that includes spending more time with his family. The station has not yet announced a replacement for his morning show.