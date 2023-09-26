Audacy Houston Books $100k Giving Week For Kids’ Literacy

Audacy Houston’s fourth annual Giving Week campaign has successfully raised more than $100,000 for the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s signature program, My Home Library. The fundraising effort ran from September 18 to September 22 and was supported by various Audacy Houston stations including Mix 96.5, 100.3 The Bull, 95.7 The Spot, Sports Radio 610, and Mega 101 FM.

This year’s campaign has received considerable support from both the community and corporate sponsors. The funds will enable the provision of home libraries, each containing six new books, for over 3,500 economically disadvantaged children in Houston.

Through My Home Library, children can create wish lists of books that donors can fulfill. The Foundation is set to distribute its one-millionth book in December 2023.

Audacy Houston Senior Vice President and Market Manager Sarah Frazier stated, “Through the power of community and compassion, we’re delighted to help provide a brighter future for underserved children. We are proud to support the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation in their critical mission once again.”

Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation President and CEO Julie Finck, Ph.D., commented, “Empowering children with books in their home is one of the most powerful and proven strategies to increasing childhood literacy rates and fostering a lifelong love of reading. We are deeply grateful to Audacy Houston and its stations for the incredible commitment of airtime and talent to raise visibility for our important cause and much-needed funds for us to serve even more children across greater Houston.”