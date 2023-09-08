Andrew Golis Departs Executive Role At New York Public Radio

Andrew Golis, the Chief Content Officer for New York Public Radio, is set to leave his position on September 15. Golis has been with NYPR since February 2019 and has overseen content for WNYC, Classical WQXR, and Gothamist.com.

In a memo to staff, NYPR CEO LaFontaine Oliver announced that the organization will take this opportunity to reevaluate its content leadership structure. Senior Vice Presidents Kenya Young and Audrey Cooper, along with WNYC Program Director Jacqueline Cincotta, will report directly to Oliver on an interim basis. Additionally, the team behind WNYC’s Radiolab will now report to Young.

Oliver commented, “I’ve only worked personally with Andrew for the last eight months, but I know he has contributed greatly to the content and culture of WNYC during his four years at NPR. He has been a steady hand through a period of institutional and industry-wide change, and he’s been a valued partner to me as I’ve charted my own first year here at NYPR.”