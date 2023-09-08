Send Radio Ink Your Blast From The Past: Scott Howard, 1980

Happy Friday! Thanks to WOWO Radio General Sales Manager Scott Howard for this week’s Blast From The Past from WMEE in Fort Wayne, IN. This was his third full-time radio job by age 20 back in 1980.

Scott says, “WMEE had recently flipped from AM to FM and was owned by Federated Media. After leaving I went to stations in Kokomo Indiana, Indianapolis and Detroit. In 2003, after a break from radio, I was back in radio in Fort Wayne, this time on the sales side working for non-Federated stations.”

“Finally in 2013, 40 years after leaving Federated Media, I returned to the sales team at WOWO where I am now the General Sales Manager. We have one person who was there when I left and never left, our business manager Sharon Ummel!”

Thanks, Scott! We love sharing your broadcast memories at the end of every week – we even share the best in our print edition every month – and we want to see more! Carts, Reel-to-Reel Machines, and Turntables in your pictures are highly encouraged.

Send your Blast From The Past story and photo to our Online Editor Cameron Coats for your chance to be featured in Radio Ink.