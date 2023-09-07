‘Salt Lick Sessions’ Goes From YouTube To Radio On WERS

Emerson College’s 88.9 WERS in Boston is collaborating with nonprofit Salt Lick Incubator to introduce a new radio series, The Salt Lick Sessions. Originally started as a video series and YouTube channel in 2022, The Salt Lick Sessions aims to spotlight a diverse range of up-and-coming musical artists.

The series will air Thursday nights with extended content from the original video series, including additional music from the showcased artists, their influences, and other music they recommend. Hosted by local musician Beane, known for appearances on American Idol and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the series kicks off with a focus on Tank & The Bangas. Future episodes will feature artists like Sammy Rae & The Friends, Tiny Habits, and Lizzy McAlpine.

WERS GM Howard Simpson said, “From our initial talks with the Salt Lick Incubator team, I knew we were collaborating on something special. Salt Lick Sessions provides a ‘fly on the wall’ opportunity to discover and experience rising talent as they ascend. Beane is phenomenal at coaxing casual conversations and the music? I’m excited about sharing this music!”

Brand Manager Ken West added, “WERS’ mission includes enlightening Boston music fans with new music. The Salt Lick Sessions provides an intimate, deeper dive into the music and process of these emerging artists.”