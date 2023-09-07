LRN Adds Scott Shannon’s True Oldies To Syndication Roster

Local Radio Networks has expanded its syndication offering to include Scott Shannon’s True Oldies Channel, marking its 19th 24/7 music format. Hosted by Rock & Roll Hall of Famer and legendary ‘Boss Jock’ Scott Shannon, the channel focuses on rock & roll, pop, and soul hits from the 60s and 70s.

Shannon, creator of the Morning Zoo radio format and a Marconi recipient for Syndicated Personality of the Year, also hosts the nationally syndicated weekend program America’s Greatest Hits.

Local Radio Networks CEO Steve Swick said, “We are thrilled to have legendary radio personality and innovative programmer Scott Shannon entrust LRN with his 24/7 music format, the True Oldies Channel. I’ve personally had a longstanding friendship with Scott, and he really is one of the last Boss Jocks of the genre, playing the greatest music from the 60s and 70s and going back to the roots of rock ’n’ roll.”

“On behalf of my operations manager Gary Reynolds and the entire True Oldies Channel team, we’re thrilled to join LRN. I’m a longtime fan of Steve’s, and I know what an incredible team he’s put together. We’re confident they will develop and expand the True Oldies brand across the country,” said Shannon.