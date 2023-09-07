SiriusXM Signs Megyn Kelly To Extension For 2024 Election

Veteran journalist Megyn Kelly has inked a multi-year agreement to continue hosting The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. This extension secures the show’s presence on SiriusXM’s Triumph channel through the 2024 election season and beyond.

SiriusXM Triumph and Megyn Kelly will also be airing a special edition of the show on September 14, featuring a long-form interview with former President Donald Trump. This marks Kelly’s first sit-down interview with Trump since May 2016.

Since its debut, The Megyn Kelly Show has hosted a range of political figures such as Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Ted Cruz, and former Ambassador Nikki Haley, as well as pop culture figures like Goldie Hawn, Richard Dreyfuss, and former ESPN sportscaster Sage Steele.

In the two years since joining SiriusXM, the show has gained over one million new YouTube subscribers.

Kelly said, “I’m thrilled to continue my relationship with the great people at SiriusXM who have been tremendously supportive of our show from the start. In an age where conversations are being stifled and news skewed to please the politics of only a small set of people, it is a privilege to work with a company that values free speech and open, respectful, elevated debate.”