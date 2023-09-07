‘DeDe In The Morning’ Marks Five Years

The nationally syndicated radio show DeDe in the Morning, hosted by DeDe McGuire, recently marked its fifth anniversary with Compass Media Networks. The celebration took place at Morning Show Bootcamp in Dallas, attended by affiliates and supporters.

DeDe in the Morning is broadcast out of Service Broadcasting Corporation’s K104 (KKDA) in Dallas. Since its launch in 2018, the show has carved a niche in programming on Hip-Hop, Rhythmic, Urban AC, and Throwback stations, with McGuire and her supporting cast of comedian JJ Williamson, also known as “JJ from the Sipp,” hip-hop dad J-Kruz, and TikTok star Kita Rose.

McGuire said, “I am beyond thrilled to celebrate this incredible milestone. Five years in syndication with Compass Media Networks has been an amazing journey, and I couldn’t have done it without our dedicated team Hymen Childs, Peter Kosann, George ‘Geo’ Cook, Nancy Abramson, and our fantastic DeDe Nation listeners and affiliate partners. Here’s to many more years of laughter, music, and unforgettable moments!”