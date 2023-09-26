Cumulus Savannah Diaper Drive Wraps Up For Families

Cumulus Media Savannah’s I-95 (WIXV), KIX96 (WJCL), Magic 103.9 (WTYB), and E93 (WEAS), organized a fruitful Diaper Drive on September 23 during National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

The event was in support of local charities Shelter From the Rain and Over The Moon Diaper Bank. The drive resulted in the collection of 1,914 diapers, 1,458 baby wipes, and $117 in cash donations.

Cumulus Savannah Operations Manager DJ Rax said, “We would like to thank the city of Savannah and surrounding areas for assisting us this year with our local Diaper Drive. We worked with local organizations Shelter from the Rain, CareSource, and Over The Moon Diaper Bank and made a very successful day of it.

Cumulus Media Savannah is already looking forward to organizing a similar event next year.