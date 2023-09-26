Vivian Mohr Appointed President of Europe’s Bauer Media Audio

Vivian Mohr, formerly serving as CFO and COO of the OCP business at Bauer Media Group, has been promoted to President of Bauer Media Audio. Mohr aims to revamp the audio division by focusing on two core pillars: enhancing traditional radio operations and laying the groundwork for a sustainable digital future.

The group, with operations in nine European countries, is known for its diverse portfolio of radio and audio brands like Mix Megapol, Radio Norge, RMF, Radio Expres, The Voice, Radio Nova, Today FM, KISS, Magic, and Absolute Radio among others.

Before joining Bauer Media Group in February 2022, Mohr accumulated over a decade of experience in leading organizational transformation. His record includes notable achievements in improving operational and financial performance through various strategic initiatives such as mergers, spin-offs, and turnarounds.

Bauer Media Group CEO Yvonne Bauer said, “Vivian has most recently demonstrated his skills in strategy development and in the successful merger with Netrisk Group in the OCP business. In taking on the role of President BA Audio, Vivian is, in a way, returning to his roots in media strategy and performance management.”

“I was very honored to be approached by Yvonne regarding this role. Bauer Media Audio has incredible potential—both in traditional business and in digital. And it will be an inspiring challenge to set up and implement a transnational and future-oriented strategy together with the talented Audio teams. I look forward to bringing my skills and broad experience to the role,” commented Mohr.