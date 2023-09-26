Latin Music’s Montaner Family Launches Two Podcasts

To honor Hispanic Heritage Month, NTERTAIN Studios and Audio Up Media are introducing two new Spanish-language podcasts. Each spotlights members of the Montaner family, known as Latin music’s first family and stars of the hit Disney+ series Los Montaner.

SXM Media holds exclusive global ad sales rights for both series, and Xfinity Mobile is the exclusive sponsor. The shows follow the success of the Montaner family’s Disney+ series, which has been the most-watched Spanish-language docu-reality series on the platform.

The first podcast, Pensándolo Bien, Pensábamos Mal, debuted today, hosted by actress and influencer Stef Roitman, known for her role in Los Montaner and wife of Ricky Montaner. Co-hosted by content creator Eliane Gallero, the series aims to challenge conventional thinking on topics from mental health to careers. Guests will include prominent figures from Stef’s family circle and celebrity friends such as Lele Pons and Camilo.

NTERTAIN Studios CEO Lex Borrero said, “Our expansion into podcasts will allow our talent to share a side of their story fans don’t normally get to hear, and allow them to expand their reach into new audiences.”

Launching in October, The Why Podcast: Charlas con Propósito will feature recording artist Mau Montaner as he explores the quest for life’s purpose with an array of guests, including experts and family members.

“This is yet another milestone for the Montaner family and I’m so proud of both Mau and Stef,” said patriarch Ricardo Montaner. “These podcasts touch on topics that they are both very passionate about and I know they’re eager to share them with Latino audiences both in the U.S. and abroad.”