SiriusXM Announces Ryder Cup Coverage From Rome

SiriusXM is set to offer live, hole-by-hole coverage of golf’s 2023 Ryder Cup, featuring top players from the United States and Europe. The coverage will span more than 28 hours from September 29 to October 1, taking place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club near Rome, Italy. SiriusXM’s broadcast will feature a variety of commentators, including Taylor Zarzour, Colt Knost, and Brian Katrek among others.

Listeners can access the event via SiriusXM radios on channel 92 or through the SiriusXM app. The Ryder Cup will feature foursome and four-ball matches on Friday and Saturday, followed by 12 head-to-head singles matches on Sunday.

This year’s Team USA is led by Captain Zach Johnson and includes top players like Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, and Jordan Spieth. Europe’s team is captained by Luke Donald and features key players like Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

In the days leading up to the Ryder Cup, SiriusXM will offer preview shows featuring expert analysis. A special program, Backstory: Ryder Cup, hosted by David Marr III, will also be available. Additionally, former tour pro Smylie Kaufman will team up with European Tour pro Andrew “Beef” Johnston for special podcast episodes, offering American and European perspectives on the event.

“The Ryder Cup is one of the most exciting events in all of sports,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “Our listeners will get comprehensive access to the tournament, with live coverage of every match, and a level of insight and analysis leading up to and throughout the event that you’ll only get from SiriusXM.”