Hillary Clinton’s ‘You and Me Both’ Returns Via iHeartPodcasts

iHeartPodcasts has unveiled a fresh season of You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton, marking the former Secretary of State’s return to podcasting. The new season will feature candid dialogues featuring individuals Clinton holds in high regard. The conversations will cover a wide array of topics, focusing mainly on the art of getting things done.

The first episode of the new season, published September 26, features an in-depth discussion with Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, covering the accomplishments of the Democratic Party from the era of FDR to the present day. Clinton, who has served as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, US Senator, and Secretary of State, brings her expertise to the series.

New episodes will be made available every Tuesday. You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and can be accessed on all major podcast platforms.