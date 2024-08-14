FCC Delays Force Audacy Into Emergency Bankruptcy Court Filing

Seven months after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy – and as the FCC drags its feet on approving Audacy’s plan – the company has been forced to file an Emergency Motion in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

In an urgent motion filed late on August 12, Audacy seeks court approval to extend a forbearance period, a pause on meeting certain financial obligations, that is currently set to expire on August 19. This Debtor-in-Possession Forbearance Agreement would extend the forbearance period to September 30.

The court is set to review these requests in an emergency hearing scheduled for August 15. Audacy’s motion is most likely to be approved, given the attitude of the court throughout the process. If approved, these agreements will continue to provide Audacy with the breathing room necessary to continue operations and work towards financial stability.

If for some reason the Forbearance Agreement was denied, then Audacy would be required to meet its financial obligations according to the original terms of the debtor-in-possession financing agreement. This could include making payments that were temporarily halted during the forbearance period, increasing the risk of defaulting on its DIP financing.

Audacy only needs FCC approval on the restructuring to emerge from bankruptcy after the court cleared the deal in February. Yet, the FCC has been slow to approve the reorganization due to intense scrutiny of the process by DC Republicans. GOP leaders are calling for stringent oversight of Soros Fund Management’s acquisition of $400 million in Audacy debt, which makes George Soros the largest shareholder. Given Soros’ liberal affiliations, some say the deal would allow for undue foreign or political influence in US media.

In the emergency motion, Audacy states it remains optimistic about receiving necessary approvals from the FCC for its restructuring plans, which are compliant with the Communications Act.

In the past week, the broadcaster posted its Q2 2024 financials, recording a net income of $2.93 million – up from a net loss of $125.80 million in Q2 2023. Net revenues also rose slightly to $301.61 million.