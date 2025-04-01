What’s Your Personal Operating System?

Just about every piece of technology has some form of an operating system – desktops, laptops, mobile phones, and servers, to name just a few. The Merriam-Webster definition of an operating system? Software that controls the operation of a computer and directs the processing of the user’s programs (as by controlling input and output functions).

Without the operating system, there would be no email, texts, streaming, etc.

Whether we know it or not, we humans have probably the most complicated operating system of all. Think about it. We consciously assemble our own mental processes, habits, and beliefs to get the best results. If we look at our inner selves as an operating system, per se, I think these would be the essential attributes:

The Core Software – Your Core values and purpose. Processing – Self-Awareness, Critical Thinking, and Managing Emotions Memory and Storage – Your Beliefs and Habits Input and Output Interfaces – Communication and Interaction System Maintenance – Self-care, Self-Reflectio,n and Health Security and Updates – Resilience and Growth

As with any operating system, our pOS (see what I did there?) will have those periodic updates that need to be done for one, several, or all of the above. But first, you should start at the beginning with the core and build from there as you would any system. Note that this is a PERSONAL operating system tailored to you.

What are your core values? Those absolute “must-haves” that make you get up and at it each day. If you’re looking for some ideas, I’d put integrity and compassion at the top of the list. How about your purpose? Simon Sinek taught us the question about purpose you need to always answer: “What’s your why?” I’ve written about it before – what’s your calling?

Once you’ve figured out your core, you should dig deeper into the system and determine, through your self-awareness and critical thinking, where you are at your best and where you’re not – those strengths and weaknesses. How are you at solving problems and making decisions? What’s your level of concentration vs. your level of distraction? How do you react to change? Is there a willingness to learn, or does that scare you?

Examine your beliefs when it comes to growth and learning. Are you holding yourself back or being held back in any way? What about your regular habits that affect your well-being, like exercise, eating, time away from work, etc.?

Are you able to express yourself clearly and listen actively, leading to positive connections with others, or do you have a hard time getting your point across? How do most of your relationships at work and outside of work feel? Are they the same, or is there a difference? Take a hard look at your communication and interactive skills.

Probably the most important step in all of this is your “system maintenance”. We all know how important it is to have your IT person check all your station computer systems periodically. How about you and your self-care and your ability to reflect on past events/situations? What area of your life needs your specific attention? Are there any areas for improvement, and if so, what are they, and what do you need to do to address them? How is your physical health? Are you getting enough sleep and getting in some exercise? How about your mental health? How are you managing stress? Are you allowing yourself some actual rest time?

How do you bounce back, if at all, from setbacks and challenges? How resilient are you really? There are times when updates are necessary for your computer system. The same applies to us, personally. Are you willing to receive and learn from constructive criticism, or do you have to be the “smartest person in the room”?

Answers to all these questions will determine whether you need to improve (upgrade) in some or all areas. Just like any radio station, your personal operating system is not a “set it and forget it” system. Just like all your various devices, you must always be searching for better ways to operate as a human being and as a leader.