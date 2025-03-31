Hubbard Radio Runs The Gamut Of Audio With New Podcast Arm

Hubbard Radio is the latest broadcaster to establish a dedicated podcast division with the launch of the Gamut Podcast Network. Gamut marks Hubbard’s “third pillar,” alongside the company’s terrestrial radio operations and 2060 Digital sales segment.

The creation of the Gamut Podcast Network has been in development since John Goforth joined the company as Vice President and General Manager in August after serving as CRO at Magellan AI. He has led efforts to build infrastructure, assemble a team, and centralize previously decentralized podcast initiatives.

Supporting him in this effort is Hubbard Radio VP Podcast Operations Jeremy Sinon.

While many of the shows in the Gamut portfolio already exist within Hubbard’s local markets, among its early major partnerships is a multi-year deal with YouTube star and syndicated radio personality Adam Reader, aka the Professor of Rock, to bring his music history show to a podcast format for the first time.

Goforth remarked, “Gamut is designed to reflect both where the industry is and where it’s going. Yes, we’re building a national powerhouse—but we’re just as focused on lifting up unique voices and staying true to the communities we serve. It’s about reach and relevance. That balance is what makes Hubbard special, and it will make Gamut special too.”

Sinon said, “It’s exciting to see us take the next step in our podcast evolution. Over the years, we’ve had several successful podcast launches come from our markets. We now get to take that momentum and use it to propel us to a full-fledged national network.”

Hubbard Radio CEO Ginny Hubbard commented, “The launch of Gamut is more than a rebrand; it’s a pivotal evolution for our company. By establishing Gamut as a core component of our business, we are embracing the future of media and ensuring Hubbard’s relevance for the next century.”

Chief Financial Officer David Bestler added, “We are committed to allocating the resources needed to ensure Gamut’s success, and with the team we’ve built, we’re confident we’re positioned to become a major force in the space.”