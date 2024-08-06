John Goforth Gets Go Ahead To Lead Hubbard’s Podcast Division

Hubbard Radio has appointed John Goforth as its new Vice President/General Manager of Podcasts. Goforth most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer at Magellan AI, with background at HowStuffWorks, iHeartPodcasts, Midroll Media, and CBS Radio.

In his role at Hubbard Radio, Goforth will work to enhance sales strategies for the company’s existing podcasts across local markets and develop new podcast initiatives and strategic partnerships at the corporate level.

Hubbard Chief Financial Officer Dave Bestler commented, “We fully understand and embrace the evolution in our business from radio to audio. We are creating must-hear content in all eight of our Hubbard Radio markets, and listeners are increasingly accessing our content on-demand. John will help expand our podcast offerings, while growing revenue with the podcasts we already have.”

Hubbard Radio President/CEO Ginny Hubbard remarked, “The minute I met with John, I knew he was the right person to lead this important initiative. Hubbard Broadcasting has been creating engaging audio for over 100 years. We are proud of our heritage but are also embracing the next century as listening evolves to include digital and on-demand platforms. John’s background in sales leadership, strategy, and analytics makes him the perfect leader to work with our local markets.”

John Goforth said, “I couldn’t be more excited to join the amazing team at Hubbard and help grow their already impressive portfolio. It’s thrilling to be at the intersection of local and national in the podcast space. As we’ve seen in other channels, cracking the code on local is the key to explosive growth.”