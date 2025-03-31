iHeartMedia Debuts Nightly Alternative Show With Alex Mac

iHeartMedia is focusing in on new music discovery with the launch of a new nightly specialty program, iHeartRadio Emerging ALT, across the broadcaster’s network of Alternative stations. Washington DC’s DC101 personality Alex Mac will host.

Emerging ALT will focus on up-and-coming Alternative acts, delivering a mix of music, interviews, and artist stories that aim to connect audiences with the next wave of Alternative stars. Mac has been at DC101 since August.

The show will be heard weeknights from 11p to midnight local time on ALT 98.7 in Los Angeles, 94.5 The Buzz in Houston, DC101 in Washington, ALT 104.5 in Philadelphia, Channel 93.3 in Denver, and 105.9 The X in Pittsburgh, as well as on custom Alternative digital stations.

iHeartMedia SVP Alternative and Rock Lisa Worden said, “Discovering new music is a critical component of the Alternative format, and we’re excited to spotlight independent artists, new artists, unsigned artists and new songs that our audience should know. We remain committed to breaking new artists and have big plans for this show.”