Alex Mac Makes Move Across Virginia To Join DC101

iHeartMedia Washington, DC is adding Alex Mac at nights on DC101 (WWDC) starting August 28. Mac turns to DC101 from nights on Audacy’s ALT 102.1 (WRXL) in Richmond, VA. He also has experience on-air and in programming at several iHeart stations.

Mac previously served as Assistant Program Director and Music Director at the now-defunct Alt 106.3 (KDXA) in Des Moines, IA, and iHeart’s G105 (WDCG) in Raleigh, NC.

Dustin Matthews, Director of Rock Programming for iHeartMedia Washington, D.C., expressed his enthusiasm for Mac’s return to the iHeartRadio team. “We are thrilled to welcome Alex back to the iHeartRadio family to host nights on the legendary DC101. I’ve known him from the beginning of his journey, and he is an absolute rock star, on-air, on stage, and on social. No one has more passion for the music and the audience.”

Alex Mac shared, “I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the lineup at the legendary DC101. I’m such a huge fan of both the station and the city, so it truly feels like a dream come true to get to talk about music in the same place that the hardcore punk scene, the 9:30 club, and Dave Grohl all call home. I started my radio journey in Richmond, VA listening to Elliot in the Morning and am so excited to work together with the show and the whole team at iHeartMedia DC!”