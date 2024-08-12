After Three Decades, A Southwest Florida Radio Duo To Retire

96K Rock (WRXK) afternoon drive hosts Stan Nawalaniec and Mark Haney made a major declaration on their Friday show: at the end of this month, both are retiring after more than thirty years on-air in Ft. Myers.

The duo started Stan & Haney in 1993 and quickly became a staple of the station for the past three decades. They last renewed their contract with 96K Rock owner Beasley Media Group in 2022 and played a key part in celebrating the broadcast company’s 60th anniversary in 2021.

Their final broadcast is scheduled for August 30.

Nawalaniec told listeners, “I love this show. This is who we are. It’s our identity. We have done it our entire adult lives, and for most of our adult lives, we have done it in this building. I just want you guys to know we love ya! Thank you for just the best audience that we could ask for. Thank you.”

Market Manager AJ Lurie said, “This sadly marks the end of an era as we say farewell to Stan & Haney, who have been the heart and soul of 96K Rock for over 30 years. While we will miss their presence on the airwaves, their contributions will always be remembered. Thank you for an incredible journey and for being such an integral part of our community.”