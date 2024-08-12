Rob Brown Floats His Way To Neversink Sales Director Role

New York State’s Neversink Media Group has appointed Rob Brown as their new Director of Sales and Digital Ad Programs. Brown was most recently the General Sales Manager and Director of Digital Marketing at Sunrise Media in Newburgh, NY.

He is a Westchester County native who has lived in the Hudson River Valley since he started his radio career as an Account Manager with Pamal Broadcasting in 1991. He held the local sales manager role there for fourteen years. He moved to Townsquare Media Poughkeepsie in 2009, working as a local and regional Sales and Digital Account Manager for 101.5 WPDH and its affiliated stations until 2016.

Neversink serves the Hudson Valley, including Orange County, NY, and Pike County, PA, with three AM stations and their FM translators: WALL Radio (WALL-AM), WDLC Country (WDLC-AM), and The Pike 106.9 (WYNY-AM).

He commented, “Super excited to be joining the great crew here at Neversink Media Group.”