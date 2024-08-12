MIW Recognizes Delilah with Airblazer Award In San Diego

On August 9, Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio honored syndicated host Delilah with its 2024 MIW Airblazer Award. Now in its ninth year, this accolade celebrates a woman in broadcasting chosen by the previous year’s honoree for her outstanding contributions to the industry and community service.

Last year’s MIW Airblazer, Dana Cortez, who is also the creator and host of the Dana Cortez Show, selected Delilah as this year’s honoree, recognizing her powerful impact. The ceremony occurred at Morning Show Boot Camp held at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego.

Delilah’s decades on the air have also led to inductions into the National Radio Hall of Fame in 2016 and the NAB Broadcast Hall of Fame in 2017. She also received the Marconi Award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year in 2016 and won the inaugural Gracies Icon Award last fall.

Outside of her syndicated show, Delilah owns KDUN-AM in Reedsport, OR, and founded the Point Hope foundation in 2004 to support neglected children.

Delilah joins an esteemed group of previous recipients, including Patty Steele, DeDe McGuire, Angela Yee, Kellie Rasberry, Mercedes Martinez, Roula Christie, Angie Martinez, and Ellen K.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Delilah’s designation as an Airblazer is a testament to her remarkable influence and dedication. She embodies the inspiration, drive, and perseverance that is a model for all women in radio aspire to. Her tireless commitment to the industry continues to pave the way for female professionals, demonstrating that with passion and hard work, extraordinary achievements are possible.”