Beasley Signs Stan & Haney To New Deal

WRXK-FM Afternoon Drive Personalities “Stan & Haney” have signed a multiyear renewal deal to stay with the Beasley Media Group in Fort Myers. The pair has been with 96k Rock for nearly 20 years.

“Part of the Beasley content strategy is to retain the best local talent at our station brands and Stan & Haney are certainly among the best,” said Justin Chase, Chief Content Officer. “I’m glad they will be continuing to entertain the 96k-Rock Fort Myers audience for the foreseeable future.”

“Haney and I have spent virtually our entire adult lives working for Beasley and 96k-Rock,” said Stan. “They are like family to us.” Added Haney, “I appreciate them taking a chance with us all those years ago. I think it benefited both of us.”