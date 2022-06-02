WHYY Brings in New VP

Sarah Glover has been named Vice President for news and civic dialogue at WHYY, the NPR station in Philadelphia. Glover will manage all newsgathering operations for radio, TV, and digital media, and lead civic engagement efforts throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey.

The station’s move follows the February departure of Sandra Clark, who joined WHYY in 2016.

John Mussoni, who previously led WHYY’s audio operations, has been serving as vice president of news and civic engagement in an interim capacity.