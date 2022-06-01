Tracking Auto Trends

The Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference will look at a key Hispanic radio vertical. “All About Auto: Tracking the Trends 2022 & Beyond” is set for the second day of the June 22-23 conference in Miami.

Register NOW for the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference in Miami. The Premier Hispanic Radio Event is set for June 22-23 at the Intercontinental at Doral.

Moderated by Carolina Patino, General Sales Manager, SBS/Miami. Industry expert panelists include Juan Dominguez, President, Speed Advertising; Cary Perez, General Manager, South Motors Honda; Alex Sanchez, Marketing Director, Bean Automotive Group; and Danny Sanguily, General Manager, Tropical Chevrolet.

The Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference will connect you with the experts and the best and the brightest in Hispanic Radio. The Agenda for the June 22-23 is packed with sessions and speakers that will help you be successful.

As the automotive industry continues to recover from last year’s inventory shortages, the importance of being proactive in maximizing revenue in the Hispanic radio market is imperative. Join us at the Radio Ink Hispanic Radio Conference for “All About Auto: Tracking the Trends 2022 & Beyond” on June 23 at the Intercontinental at Doral in Miami.