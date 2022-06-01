Honoring Women Veterans

“Wreaths Across America Radio” will help celebrate the accomplishments of our nation’s military women as part of the annual Women’s Veterans Day June 12. WAA will be broadcasting live from Washington D.C. with exclusive coverage of the entire grand re-opening of the Military Women’s Memorial.

“Being part of a historic event such as this is something we wished every American could witness,” said Karen Worcester, Executive Director, WAA. “Now, thanks to Wreaths Across America Radio, we’ll be able to share it with all those who wished they could be there. We are both grateful and excited to share these important stories with our listeners as we continue to Remember, Honor and Teach all year round.”

The private, invitation only event, will feature female military leaders and veterans. However, this historic event is being made available exclusively to Wreaths Across America Radio.