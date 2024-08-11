Zakk United Brings Texas Locals Show to Houston’s 100.3 The Bull

Houston’s 100.3 The Bull (KILT) is host to a new local show celebrating Texas culture and music with Zakk “United” Wills. Sounds Like Texas With Zakk United is a Sunday night show with the fifth-generation Texan, aiming to provide a platform for local artists.

Wills is President of Content and Programming for the Texas Country Network, . In addition to his role at TXCN, he is also a DJ and sound engineer at Henry’s Hideout, where known for his unique “Hoggy-Tonk” style.

Audacy Houston Vice President of Programming Melissa Chase commented, commented, “100.3 The Bull is proud to champion local culture and musicians with Sounds Like Texas With Zakk United…We are certain that his authenticity, expertise and top-tier talent will curate a compelling Sunday show for our listeners.”

Wills commented, “The integration of TXCN with Audacy is beyond Texas-sized. This collaboration ensures excellent content and the perfect platform for Texas artists to showcase our music scene to the world. Returning to 100.3 The Bull is more than a homecoming – it’s an honor, a pleasure and a privilege to be back on this legendary signal, the best Country radio station in America with some of the greatest broadcasters. I can’t thank Sarah Frazier, Melissa Chase, Nick Russo and the entire Audacy team enough for making this happen!”