Public Radio Staples Set SoundStack For Streaming

Audio-as-a-service provider SoundStack has partnered with several leading public radio stations, including KCRW in Los Angeles, WBGO in Newark, and KUT and KUTX in Austin to utilize the SoundStack platform for global streaming.

SoundStack offers hosting and delivery solutions for streaming operations for audio publishers through its real-time “SoundStack Engine” content delivery network. Additionally, the stations receive SoundStack Insights, which provides data analytics, including listener heat maps, and real-time listening data.

KCRW CFO/CSO Tejal Ajmera commented, “KCRW is excited to join forces with SoundStack as we continue our commitment to deliver compelling audio that resonates with our diverse audience. This partnership will leverage SoundStack’s expertise in digital media to enhance KCRW’s storytelling capabilities.”

KUT/KUTX Technology Director Todd Callahan remarked, “KUT’s streaming audience is only getting bigger and broader…The redundancy we added with SoundStack’s CDN ensures our daily news show, the Texas Standard, can be heard coast-to-coast, and delivers KUTX’s Austin Music Experience worldwide.”

SoundStack CEO Jon Stephenson added, “We couldn’t be happier to be powering live streaming for many of the most famous public radio stations in history. Everyone knows what a unique and critical role public radio plays in everyone’s lives – I’m proud that these stations have entrusted us to ensure that their amazing programming continues to enrich so many people’s lives.”