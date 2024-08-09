Jacobs Media’s AQ6 Reveals The State of Radio Talent in 2024

Multiple hats, corporate angst, and AI anxiety were the themes of Jacobs Media’s annual air talent survey, dubbed AQ6. It was a packed house at the Hard Rock Hotel in San Diego for the first day of Morning Show Bootcamp as Fred Jacobs revealed the findings.

The survey, which included 489 employed talents, personalities, and producers alongside 59 recently unemployed, provides a snapshot of the industry’s current state and the sentiments of those who give it a voice.

The demographic breakdown of on-air talent remains largely unchanged, with nearly 90% of respondents identifying as white and a male to female ratio of 71% to 27%. Despite the growing diversity among younger talents, the percentage of women has not shifted in three years, highlighting an ongoing issue with gender imbalance in radio.

While 40% of male AQ6 respondents believe women have equal opportunities for advancement, only 27% of women agree. On a more positive note, the primary motivation for many on-air talents, especially women, remains community service.

Job stress is escalating, with talents now typically juggling almost three roles, and a third of respondents handling four or more. Younger individuals report higher stress levels, and over 40% of talents feel that achieving a work-life balance is currently out of reach. Voicetracking continues to be a significant part of radio operations, with one in three talents primarily using this method. Six in ten talents are involved in creating social media or web content daily, indicating a shift towards digital engagement.

A prevalent concern among AQ6 respondents is the perceived lack of investment in talent development by radio companies, which may be contributing to the professional stagnation within the industry. Only 29% of talents report that their shows have been actively marketed in the past year, primarily those in medium-sized companies. Financial instability is on the rise, with 42% of respondents now struggling with debt, up from 31% in 2021.

The sentiment towards radio companies has deteriorated, with 83% of talent feeling taken for granted. Fears regarding job security due to AI advancements persist, with 77% worried about potential job loss, though there is a growing acknowledgment of AI’s benefits in enhancing efficiency and personal branding.

Despite reservations, nearly three in ten talents are utilizing AI weekly, particularly Millennials. There’s a split in opinion about the use of AI-generated voices; while half view it negatively, 20% would willingly lend their voice to such projects if compensated.

Confidence in radio as a lifelong career is dwindling. Only 51% of Millennials see themselves finishing their careers in the industry, and a mere 18% of all talents would recommend radio as a career to young people.