iHeartMedia Announces Programming Layoffs In Q2 Loss’ Wake

The same day the company posted a $981.66 million net loss for Q2 2024, iHeartMedia revealed more programming-centric layoffs. The news broke Thursday and spread quickly across the industry, particularly at the ongoing Morning Show Bootcamp, with layoffs beginning as early as Monday.

After almost three decades in Salt Lake City, Jeff McCartney is no longer SVP of Programming.

In Cleveland, 99.5 WGAR Program Director Carletta Blake has been released. She joined the station in March 2019. News/Talk 1100 WTAM’s Jimmy Malone was also let go from the cluster. Malone posted on X, saying, “I’ll have more to say later, but after decades of loyalty to my company, they fired me after my show today and didn’t give me a chance to say goodbye to my listeners. I’m grateful for all of the support I’ve received for so long.”

In Phoenix, Rameen Madani is out as Program Director for Mix 96.9 (KMXP) and 104.7 Kiss-FM (KZZP). Cluster morning man Joey Bradfisch is also off KMXP.

Regional SVP of Programming Dave Ashcraft was let go. He is based in Fayetteville, AR, with experience overseeing Jonesboro and Tyler, TX. Nearby, Tulsa’s 106.1 The Twister (KTGX) PD and afternoon host Karla Cantrell has been removed from her post.

Assistant Program Director and Music Director for Minneapolis’ Cities 97.1 (KTCZ) Paul Fletcher is also among those removed after more than a decade.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as necessary.