Rising Expenses Offset Revenue Gains For iHeartMedia In Q2

By Adam R Jacobson

It was another challenging month for the nation’s leading audio content creation and distribution company, as iHeartMedia saw revenue growth during the second quarter of 2024 offset by an increase in operating expenses. This resulted in a wider net loss compared to what was seen by the company led by Bob Pittman and Rich Bressler during the three month period ending June 30, 2023.

Here’s the good news: Revenue for the owner of iHeartRadio, national radio syndication group Premiere Network, and one of the biggest podcast entities in the U.S. saw its consolidated revenue grow by 1% year-over-year in Q2, to $929.09 million from $920.01 million.

While $920.22 million in impairment charges are on the books for Q2, compared to $960.57 million a year ago, direct operating expenses rose by 7.6% to $382.05 million as “selling, general and administrative expenses” — likely including receipts from Cannes Lions 2024 in France, where iHeartMedia again had a lavish presence — surged by 9.6% to $431.61 million.

Add up the numbers and the net loss attributable to iHeartMedia came in at $981.66 million, surging from $884.47 million.

Adjusted EBITDA sank by 21.4% to $150.21 million, from $191.18 million.

Then, there are higher restructuring costs, suggesting that reports of iHeartMedia executive leaders meeting with Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) to discuss new lender agreements and its 2026 payments due are indeed ongoing. Restructuring expenses rose to $27.56 million from $10.79 million in Q2.

Total debt is $5.22 billion.

MULTIPLATFORM WEAKNESS

Breaking down the numbers in detail, Broadcast Radio was off by 0.9% year-over-year to $425.49 million, from $429.15 million.

Networks revenue fell by 12.8% to $106.59 million from $122.17 million, indicative of the ongoing weakness in national advertising being felt across all broadcast media in Q2.

Sponsorship and events dollars rose to $39.12 million, from $38.21 million.

Then, there is the Podcast revenue, which increased by 8.1% to $104.52 million, from $96.71 million.