FCC Fully Approves MEP Code To Protect Indigenous Persons

The FCC has unanimously approved a new EAS code aimed at improving the safety of missing and endangered persons, particularly American Indians and Alaska Natives. This new code aims to cover many at-risk individuals not included in AMBER Alerts.

The introduction of the Missing and Endangered Persons, or MEP, alert code into the nation’s Emergency Alert System and Wireless Emergency Alert system is designed to bolster public engagement in locating those at risk who do not meet the AMBER Alert criteria, including situations applicable for Ashanti Alerts. In 2023, 188,000 individuals fell into this gap.

This move is particularly crucial for addressing the disparities affecting missing Indigenous persons and Black communities, who are disproportionately represented among missing cases.

The alerts will be managed by Tribal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, who can now use the MEP code to issue timely warnings about missing individuals.

FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel commented, “In developing this proposal, we received so many comments. The most powerful testimonies came from Tribal communities. Their input – including from government-to-government consultations held between Tribal communities and our Office of Native Affairs and Policy – provided a voice for the murdered and missing.”

Commissioner Geoffrey Starks remarked, Today’s Order closes this critical gap in our public safety infrastructure. By establishing a dedicated Missing and Endangered Persons event code, this Order will assist law enforcement in disseminating critical information to the public to aid in the safe recovery of missing or endangered persons…Put simply, this Order will help save lives.”

Commissioner Anna Gomez said, “Our goal in establishing the Missing and Endangered Persons alert code is to help families that unfortunately experience the anguish of not knowing where their loved ones are. I also hope that this new emergency alert helps address the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Peoples that has afflicted Native communities for far too long.”