How Radio’s Top Program Directors Navigate Generative AI

To manage on-air talent today is to also stare down the gathering storm that is generative AI. Is it a great tool? Is it the harbinger of doom for human personalities? As Radio Ink readies to recognize the Best Program Directors in America, we got some frank answers from this year’s honorees on how they feel about the emerging technology.

Radio Ink asked, The integration of AI into workflows across industries continues at a rapid pace. Are you using AI in your role as a programmer?

“I use AI in terms of creating promo scripts that will help us sound fresh. After so many years, you either have writing block or you get into the habit of using some of the same expressions. In this matter AI can help me get a new perspective or even make a new idea spark.”

“The advance of AI is sure fascinating to observe, listen to and watch. However, I don’t think it has advanced to the point where it sounds anywhere close to sounding human and therefore, I’m not using at all in programming. Honestly, I can see or hear it right away! The lack of human inflection, feeling, flubs and emotion is so apparent and phony sounding or looking. The advent of AI has made me feel much better about my imperfections, and those of other radio and video performers.”

“I’m not using AI to program our station or produce our product. However, using it to create great art for our digital and social platforms, using it as a research tool, using it to create spec spots or scripts, those are some ways that make early sense to dip a toe into the AI space. At least, where Ai is now it will never replace a talkshow host. AI does not have humor, or empathy or the pathos necessary to connect with an audience in any kind of an emotional way. C3PO was a great character in Star Wars but would be a terrible afternoon drive host.”

