Uforia Expands Music Series Experience

This year the Uforia Music Series in-person shows will include Livestreams. The first 2021 Uforia Live program is set for June 6.

“Music’s ability to bring us together has been one of the bright spots of the last year and our new digital reality has allowed us to explore new ways to experience awe-inspiring performances,” said Jesus Lara, President of Radio, Univision. “As we mark the return of Uforia Live, we are thrilled to partner with Rocket Mortgage to give Latin music fans more of the exclusive, live virtual concert experiences they have come to love and expect from Uforia,”

Uforia Live is an extension of Univision’s Uforia brand. It also features an audio network of 58 Owned and Operated radio stations and 212 affiliates.