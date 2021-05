Roxanne Steele is added as co-host of Broadway In The Morning radio show on Detroit Country station WDRQ-FM joining host Bill Broadway. Steele’s been a part-time host at the stations since 2018.

Before WDRQ Steele worked middays on Audacy’s WYCD-FM in Detroit. She was also on-air for 12 years with CBS Radio Chicago, as Afternoon Host on WBBM-FM/B96 and later, as Afternoon Host on sister station WCFS-FM/Fresh 105.9.