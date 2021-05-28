Wolfe Joins Fowler

Fowler Media Partners has hired former GM Jeremy Wolfe as Operations Manager for Country 98.3 WPAY-FM in Portsmouth, Ohio. Prior to joining Fowler Media Partners, Wolfe was GM at Christian CCM Network, Walk FM in Ashland, Kentucky. He also worked for iHeart’s WKEE in Huntington, West Virginia.

“I’m thrilled to have Jeremy heading up operations for 98.3 The Coyote. I know things are in great hands. I’ve come to respect Jeremy highly the last few years and appreciate his passion for great local radio.”, said Bryan Fowler of Fowler Media Partners.

“Radio is in my blood and it’s a real treat to work at this heritage radio station in Portsmouth. I’m thankful I answered the call. I’m loving it.” Said Wolf about his new appointment.