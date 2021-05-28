Why Travis Said Yes to Julie Talbot

It was 17 years ago when Clay Travis started ClayNation on Nashville’s 104.5 the Zone with his friend Chad Withrow. They met in an Atlanta bar. The pay was $50 per day and a sponsorship from Otter’s Chicken Tenders, but they were talking sports, which is what they loved to do.

For the past 6 years Travis has been hosting OutKick the Coverage on Fox Sports Radio nationwide. Several months ago, Julie Talbott called him with a question: What did he think about the idea of moving to the Rush Limbaugh time slot? He said, “Ultimately, this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”

In a blog Travis posted to his website last night, Travis wrote as much as people might enjoy his sports opinions, they loved even more when he spoke about issues that were far more important than sports. “My belief in American exceptionalism and the meritocracy, my rejection of cancel culture and identity politics, my repudiation of everything woke in our culture. I’ve always said that sports should be an escape from politics, but increasingly, sports became politics.”

Today will be Travis’ last day hosting the Outkick sports program as he goes national in the Noon to 3PM Eastern time slot with Buck Sexton beginning June 21st.