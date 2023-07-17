Salem Media’s Santrella To Serve As Forecast 2024 Radio Chair

Broadcast media’s most prestigious leadership conference, Forecast 2024, is pleased to announce its conference chairs. Radio Chair will be David Santrella, CEO of Salem Media Group, and Catherine Badalamente, President/CEO of Graham Media Group, will serve as Television Chair.

The 21st annual Forecast, presented by Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report, will be held at the Harvard Club in New York City on November 15, 2023.

“We are extremely excited to have two highly respected and well-informed broadcast industry executives chair this year’s conference,” says Deborah Parenti, President/Publisher, Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report. “David and Catherine bring a wealth of knowledge and unique perspectives to Forecast which will be of tremendous benefit in shaping the 2024 Forecast agenda.”

David Santrella comments, “Forecast is perhaps one of the most telling events of the year as industry leaders provide insights on the pulse of business in the 12 months ahead. With a presidential election and an economy in flux, this coming year will be most interesting. I am humbled and honored to co-chair this event with Catherine Badalamente, a true innovator in the broadcast industry.”

Catherine Badalamente offers this observation. “In a world full of challenges and uncertainties, Forecast 2024 will once again provide the strategic ideas and information essential to every broadcast executive. This must-attend event allows you to interact with and hear from industry leaders, while exploring the growth opportunities and critical data needed for the coming years. I am proud to co-chair Forecast 2024 with Salem Media Group President & CEO David Santrella.”

Celebrating 21 years, Forecast is an annual industry financial conference at the Harvard Club in New York City. The only conference of its kind, the event gathers owners, CFOs, group executives, managers, and Wall Street analysts to discuss conditions and predictions for the coming year.

The conference is followed by the Broadcast Leadership reception, considered one of broadcasting’s top networking events and honoring Radio Ink’s “40 Most Powerful People in Radio” and Radio + Television Business Report’s “Top Broadcast Television Leaders.” Registration for Forecast includes admission to the reception. A complete agenda and other details about the conference will be announced over the coming months.

For more information about the conference, visit Forecast 2024.