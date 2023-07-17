After Leaving CBS Radio, Craig Swagler Finds New GM Role

Earlier this month, Craig Swagler announced he was leaving CBS News Radio to be closer to his family in Baltimore, and now he has a new position to go with the move. Swagler has been appointed as the new President and General Manager of Your Public Radio, owner of Baltimore’s NPR news affiliate WYPR 88.1 and independent music station WTMD 89.7.

As President and GM, he will oversee all operations, strategize across broadcast and digital content operations, and engage with board members, external business partners, and members of the Baltimore and Maryland regional arts, education, and public affairs communities. Swagler’s tenure will commence on August 1.

Before his appointment at Your Public Radio, Swagler was the Vice President and General Manager for CBS News Radio in New York, where he spent the past decade.

Your Public Radio Board Chair Lisa Manzone, stated, “We are thrilled to welcome Craig Swagler as the new general manager and president of Your Public Radio. His extensive experience in the broadcast industry, coupled with his innovative mindset and community-building approach, will be invaluable as we continue to provide exceptional programming and expand our reach. We are confident that Craig’s leadership will lead Your Public Radio to even greater heights.”

Swagler shared, “I am thrilled to be joining the outstanding team of content creators, storytellers, and journalists at Your Public Radio. It is an honor to serve Baltimore by amplifying issues, stories, and events of the community’s rich cultural heritage. WYPR and WTMD are the soundtracks of Baltimoreans, providing immediate local effect, keeping them informed, and making an impact on their lives. I look forward to working together to expand the influence and reach of Your Public Radio as an essential part of Marylander lives.”