VP/GM Craig Swagler Leaving CBS News Radio

CBS News Radio VP/GM Craig Swagler is bidding farewell to the company. Radio Ink has obtained an internal memo that Swagler sent to employees on Friday. He is relocating to the Baltimore area to spend more time with his family. His last day will be July 14. The letter contained no word on succession plans.

In the letter, Swagler acknowledges the incredible individuals he has had the privilege of working with during his 22-year tenure. Swagler assures his colleagues that he will be working diligently to facilitate a seamless transition. He expresses confidence that the team is in capable hands and destined for continued success.

Swagler’s full memo reads:

“Hello Team,

After much soul-searching with my family, we have decided to relocate to the Baltimore area to be closer to family. As such, I have made the hard decision to step away from my role at CBS News Radio. I am incredibly thankful for my time here and all the amazing people I have had the honor to work with at CBS News. There are far too many individuals to name, but I know you all have made the last 22 years one of the most fulfilling parts of my professional journey.

I will be working for the next few weeks through July 14 to ensure a smooth transition, and I know you are all in the best hands to be set up for continued success.

I grew up at CBS News, and leaving is hard, but new starts are exciting. I will miss all of you and your constant professionalism and dedication to the craft of broadcast news. I am a lifelong listener of CBS News Radio and will always tune in. Hoping Nielsen sends me a meter, as I will always be listening.

All the best as you carry on the long and great tradition of the Columbia Broadcasting System.

Good night & Good luck!

-Craig Swagler”