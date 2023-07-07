LAist Unboxes ‘The Barbie Tapes’ Podcast

Just in time for the blockbuster movie, LA Made: The Barbie Tapes explores the fascinating history of the iconic doll. Released by Los Angeles NPR affiliate LAist and LAist Studios, the series delves into the origins of Barbie, from its inspiration in a German novelty sex doll to becoming a best-selling children’s toy that continues to have a lasting impact even after 60 years.

Co-hosted by M.G. Lord, author of Forever Barbie: The Unauthorized Biography of a Real Doll, and Antonia Cereijido from LAist, the podcast uncovers the untold story of Barbie through never-before-heard interviews. Listeners will hear directly from the creators themselves, including Ruth Handler, the inventor of Barbie, Jack Ryan, responsible for her unique plastic body, and designer Charlotte Johnson, who crafted Barbie’s iconic wardrobe.

LA Made: The Barbie Tapes premiered on July 6, with new episodes being released weekly until July 27. Additionally, a one-hour broadcast special will air on LAist 89.3 FM on July 22 and 23.