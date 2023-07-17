Makins Makes Move From TV In Another Beasley Detroit Shift

Beasley Media Group has announced the appointment of Andy Makins as the new General Sales Manager for its six Detroit-based radio properties. Makins started his new role on Monday, July 17. He steps into the role after Lynn Montemayor was promoted to cluster Director of Sales.

Before joining Beasley, Makins held the position of Digital Sales Manager at WJBK-TV Fox 2 Detroit. He also has experience working on the digital agency side of the business. His proficiency in digital and broadcast platforms, coupled with his capability to guide high-performing sales teams, makes him well-suited for his new role.

Beasley Detroit Vice President and Market Manager Patti Taylor, said, “Andy’s adeptness in the digital and broadcast spaces, along with his ability to coach high performing sales talent, make him the perfect General Sales Manager for stepping into the role in Detroit. He will fit right in with our team.”

Makins stated, “I’m really excited and proud to be joining the Beasley family in Detroit. Having the ability to strategically sell across radio and digital is going to be an exciting task ahead. Huge thanks to Patti Taylor and Lynn Montemayor for the awesome opportunity.”