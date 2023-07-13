Montemayor Climbs To DOS At Beasley Detroit

After Patti Taylor was raised to Beasley Media Group Detroit’s Market Manager, the cluster has found their new Director of Sales. Lynn Montemayor will step into the role after serving as General Sales Manager for Beasley’s six Motor City signals.

Taylor made the announcement, saying Lynn is one of the most passionate and adept leaders I have ever worked with. She is thoughtful and fair, a creative teammate and a tenacious partner. I feel lucky and grateful to be working alongside Lynn in this next chapter of the Beasley Detroit cluster.”

Montemayor shared, “I am absolutely thrilled to be taking on the role of Director of Sales for Beasley Media Detroit. I have had the pleasure of working with many great people, both internally and externally, but to lead our current team of Account Executives, this is a humbling honor for me. And with the move of Patti Taylor to Vice President and Market Manager, I have big shoes to follow, but I’m deeply lucky, as there is no one else I would want to be next to getting the job done!”