SiriusXM Follows The Hunt For The Claret Jug At The Open 2023

SiriusXM has announced comprehensive coverage of the 151st Open golf championship, July 20 through 23 at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England. The broadcast will feature 45 hours of live on-course coverage as top golfers vie for the Claret Jug. SiriusXM’s The Open Radio channel will relay the Championship play-by-play from Thursday to Sunday. The broadcasts will kick off at 2:00 am ET on Thursday and Friday, and 4:00 am ET on Saturday and Sunday, running until the conclusion of each day’s play.

The Open Radio will feature a team of commentators and analysts including Marcus Buckland, Sue Thearle, Ron Jones, Matt Adams, Sophie Walker, Raymond Burns, Alison Walker, Paul Eales, Harry Ewing, and SiriusXM’s Maureen Madill, and Carl Paulson.

Following each round, The Open Postgame will recap the day’s events and preview the next day’s happenings, hosted by Will Haskett for the first two rounds, and Gary Williams for Saturday and Sunday rounds. Additionally, SiriusXM will feature original programs such as The Rocco Hour and ANNIKA during the Open Championship Week.

The schedule also includes two Open Championship specials, Backstory, which delves into the rich history of Royal Liverpool Golf Club, and The Open Show, featuring conversations with past winners and history of the coveted Claret Jug.

SiriusXM President and Chief Content Officer Scott Greenstein commented, “We’re very excited to deliver our listeners another extensive week of programming for the historic Open Championship. Our coverage will feature live shot by shot commentary from voices who are excellent at capturing and conveying the character and excitement of Open Championship golf, as well as daily programming that will deliver all the latest news from the event and interviews with the competitors in the field. No matter where you are listening from across North America, you’ll feel like you are on the grounds at Royal Liverpool.”