Townsquare’s Jessica Williams Recipient Of MIW and MBA Honor

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio, in collaboration with the Minnesota Broadcasters Association, has unveiled their 2023 mentee under the “MIW Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Minnesota” program, Jessica Williams. This initiative, now in its second year, offers continuous mentorship to women in radio broadcasting in Minnesota.

MIW is devoted to fostering female leadership in the radio broadcasting industry. The organization is dedicated to rolling out these state-centric initiatives across the country. Minnesota State Broadcasters, under the leadership of its President Wendy Paulson, was the inaugural state association to join hands with MIW in launching the program in 2022.

Jessica Williams, or “Jessica on the Radio”, is currently a host on Y-105FM in Rochester, MN, a National AC Host on weekday PM drive for Townsquare Media, and also the Community Outreach Director for the Rochester/Preston Minnesota market. Williams began her radio career as a part-time talent in 2017.

MIW Board President Ruth Presslaff said, “Once is great and twice is twice as good! We were so fortunate to work with not only Wendy Paulson and the MBA, but also Ava LaRue, our first mentee. We’re very excited to now welcome Jessica to the fold and continue this great program.”

Minnesota Broadcasters Association President Wendy Paulson added, “The Minnesota Broadcasters Association is thrilled to continue the MIW Minnesota mentorship with Jessica as our 2023 mentee. She is an outstanding talent and is motivated and excited to continue her growth in the radio industry!”